Rescue workers in Malaysia free people trapped by flooding

Many people were also trapped in cars along flooded highways after rivers burst their banks.Tens of thousands of rescue personnel were deployed in Selangor and other parts of the country to deal with the aftermath of the severe weather.

Rescue teams on Monday worked to free people trapped by Malaysia's worst flooding in years after heavy rains stopped following more than three days of torrential downpours in the capital and around the country. At least three people were reported to have died as a result of the flooding.

At least 10,000 people were trapped by floods over the weekend and Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said rains had dumped more water on the capital and surrounding Selangor state than the monthly average for this time of the year, which is marked by monsoons and wet weather.

The amount of rain that fell in Selangor on Saturday "would usually fall in one month," he said at a news conference on Sunday.

The area around the capital saw more than 10,000 people evacuated from flooded homes. Many people were also trapped in cars along flooded highways after rivers burst their banks.

Tens of thousands of rescue personnel were deployed in Selangor and other parts of the country to deal with the aftermath of the severe weather.

