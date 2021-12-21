Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes offshore Northern California - EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2021 02:16 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 01:57 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck offshore northern California, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on Monday.
The earthquake was at a depth of 9 km (5.6 miles), EMSC said. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.
