Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes offshore Northern California - EMSC

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2021 02:16 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 01:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck offshore northern California, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on Monday.

The earthquake was at a depth of 9 km (5.6 miles), EMSC said. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

