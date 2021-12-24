Left Menu

At least seven died in Thursday wreck off Greek island -coastguard

At least seven people died when a boat carrying migrants was shipwrecked off a Greek islet on Thursday and another 90 were rescued, Greek authorities said on Friday. Overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday a boat thought to be carrying up to 50 people, also migrants, sank off the island of Folegandros, with dozens feared missing.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 24-12-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 15:03 IST
At least seven died in Thursday wreck off Greek island -coastguard
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

At least seven people died when a boat carrying migrants was shipwrecked off a Greek islet on Thursday and another 90 were rescued, Greek authorities said on Friday. Greece's coastguard said it had completed an operation to rescue 90 people whose sailing boat ran aground on an islet north of the island of Antikythera in southern Greece.

Seven bodies were recovered and a search operation was continuing, it said. Greece is one of the main routes into the European Union for migrants and refugees from Africa, the Middle East, and beyond, though the flow has tapered off since 2015-2016 when more than a million people traversed the country to other EU states.

Thursday's wreck was the second in the Aegean Sea this week. Overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, a boat thought to be carrying up to 50 people, also migrants, sank off the island of Folegandros, with dozens feared missing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global
4
Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of concern

Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of con...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021