Left Menu

Florida officials find car in hit-and-run that killed 2 kids

Authorities have found the car that plowed into a group of children, killing two and injuring four, but detectives are still searching for the man who was driving.The Broward Sheriffs Office said two girls who were 5 and 6 died at the scene outside an apartment building in Wilton Manors, Florida, on Monday.

PTI | Wiltonmanors | Updated: 29-12-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 00:57 IST
Florida officials find car in hit-and-run that killed 2 kids
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Authorities have found the car that plowed into a group of children, killing two and injuring four, but detectives are still searching for the man who was driving.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said two girls who were 5 and 6 died at the scene outside an apartment building in Wilton Manors, Florida, on Monday. Two 9-year-old girls, a 10-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy were taken to a hospital with severe injuries, but their conditions were unknown Tuesday.

Officials say the man tried to pass a bus as it was pulling out to merge into his lane. The car cut in front of the bus and veered right, driving off the roadway into a sidewalk and driveway and hitting the children, the sheriff's office said.

The driver fled the scene.

"This event is a horrific event any time of the year, let alone right after the holidays," Steven Gollan, a battalion chief with the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department, said at a news conference Monday night. Wilton Manors is located just outside of Fort Lauderdale. The Wilton Manor Police Department set up a family reunification center at the City Hall Emergency Operation Center.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021