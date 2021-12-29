NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA's Diffuse X-rays from the Local galaxy or DXL mission is scheduled to launch on Black Brant IX sounding rocket between 10 p.m. EST January 4 and 2 a.m. January 5, from the agency's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

The mission will carry an experiment to study the origin of soft X-rays that hurtle towards Earth from elsewhere in our galaxy, impacting technology in Earth's atmosphere.

According to NASA, soft X-rays are not harmful to humans on Earth but can make changes in the Earth's ionosphere which can disturb radio communications and the accuracy of GPS navigation systems. They have lower energy compared to hard X-rays, which are used in imaging for medical applications.

"Very low energy diffuse X-rays from space are believed to come from two sources.The first source is located outside our solar system and is generated by remnants of multiple supernovae explosions forming what is now called the Local Hot Bubble region of our galaxy. The second source is within the solar system and is generated by the solar wind charge exchange. DXL seeks to gain a better understanding of the nature and characteristics of these sources," explains Massimiliano Galeazzi, the principal investigator for the DXL mission from the University of Miami, Florida.