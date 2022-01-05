New image shows spectacular firework show put on by Orion's Flame Nebula

The European Southern Observatory (ESO) has shared a new breathtaking image of Orion's Flame Nebula to celebrate the holiday season. The spectacular image was captured by the ESO-operated Atacama Pathfinder Experiment (APEX), the largest submillimetre-wavelength telescope operating in the southern hemisphere.

The picture shows a spectacular firework show occurring in the Flame Nebula or NGC 2024, a large star-forming region in the constellation Orion that lies about 1,400 light-years from Earth. The fire in this new image is Orion's Flame Nebula and its surroundings captured in radio waves.

In addition to Flame Nebula, a wide range of other spectacular objects were observed using the SuperCam instrument at APEX. These include the reflection nebulae Messier 78 and NGC 2071 - clouds of interstellar gas and dust believed to reflect the light of nearby stars.

The new image is based on observations conducted by former ESO astronomer Thomas Stanke and his team a few years ago. The observations are presented in a paper accepted for publication in Astronomy & Astrophysics, ESO said in a photo/press release on Tuesday.