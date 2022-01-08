Watch the International Space Station pass overhead on Saturday, Jan 8

The International Space Station, Earth's only microgravity laboratory and the third brightest object in the sky, will be visible to early risers in the southeastern U.S. as it passes overhead (from NW to SE) around 6:30 am ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

According to NASA, the football field-sized platform can only be seen when it is dawn or dusk at your location and it can range from one sighting opportunity a month to several a week, since it has to be both dark where you are, and it has to happen to be going overhead. The space station must be 40 degrees or more above the horizon for it to be visible.

Early risers in the southeastern U.S. will have a great opportunity to see the @Space_Station as it passes overhead (from NW to SE) around 6:30am ET on Saturday, Jan. 8!Get the full details—or find out when the station will head over your hometown: https://t.co/MGJIkympUx pic.twitter.com/aJzyGhRVrD — NASA (@NASA) January 7, 2022

The space station is visible to the naked eye and looks like an airplane or a very bright star moving across the sky. It flies at 17,500 miles (28,000 km) per hour), giving the crew aboard 16 sunrises and sunsets every day.

To find out when the space station will be passing over you next, head over to NASA's Spot The Station website and visit the Sighting Opportunities page. You can also sign up to receive email or text alerts about 12 hours before an upcoming space station pass. In addition, you can also obtain a two-week schedule of space station passes from the website.

The International Space Station hosts a plethora of research investigations and returns enormous scientific, educational, and technological developments to benefit people on Earth. Recent, NASA announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has extended the space station's operations through 2030 to continue another productive decade of research advancement.