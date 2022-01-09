Left Menu

Roof of dairy caves in after heavy rains in Punjab; 2 killed

PTI | Pharr | Updated: 09-01-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 19:15 IST
Two men were killed and three others injured on Sunday after the roof of a dairy caved in at Pipa Rangi locality here after heavy rains, police said. Eye witness accounts told police that two buffaloes were also killed in the incident, while locals saved three other buffaloes.

Police said it had been raining in the area over the past five days.

Notably, several parts of Punjab have been lashed by rains during the past few days.

Tota Ram (60) and his helper Man Singh (40) were buried under the debris, they said.

Two of the injured dairy employees were hospitalised, while the third one had sustained only minor injuries and was treated locally, they said.

Locals later removed the debris and pulled out the bodies, they said.

Meanwhile, police said the bodies were sent to civil hospital for post-mortem examination.

