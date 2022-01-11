Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 6.6 in Eastern Mediterranean felt in Egypt

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 11-01-2022 08:08 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 08:08 IST
An earthquake of 6.6 magnitude hit the Eastern Mediterranean region and was felt by some in Egypt, the country's National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics said on Tuesday.

The institute added that the tremor was registered 415 kilometers (257.9 miles) away from Damietta Governorate.

