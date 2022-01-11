China locks down third city, raising affected to 20 million
PTI | Beijing | Updated: 11-01-2022 10:42 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 10:37 IST
- Country:
- China
A third Chinese city has locked down its residents because of a COVID-19 outbreak, raising the number confined to their homes in China to about 20 million people.
It wasn't clear how long the lockdown of Anyang city, home to 5.5 million, would last as a notice said it was being done to facilitate mass testing but did not indicate if it would end when the testing is completed.
Another 13 million people are locked down in the city of Xi'an and 1.1 million in Yuzhou.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Chinese
- Anyang city
- Yuzhou
- Xi'an
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Olympics-China talks up 'green' Olympics but prepares to fight smog
China reports 200 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 26 vs 206 a day earlier
China's local COVID-19 cases edge higher as Xian enters 5th day of lockdown
China won't lose if there's another cold war because it's not the former Soviet Union, says envoy to US
China stocks up as property, energy firms gain on policy support signals