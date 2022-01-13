Blinken says U.S. working on Havana Syndrome after diplomats' illnesses in Paris, Geneva
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 19:37 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States still does not know exactly what the illness known as Havana Syndrome is or who is responsible for it, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview on Thursday after more American diplomats were reported ill in Paris and Geneva.
Authorities across the U.S. government are working overtime to get to the bottom of Havana Syndrome, Blinken said in an interview with MSNBC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- American
- Havana Syndrome
- The United States
- Havana
- Blinken
- State Antony
- Geneva
- MSNBC
- Paris
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US deeply concerned over Hong Kong news outlet closure, calls for release of 'unjustly detained': Blinken
Blinken to name former U.S. official Rina Amiri as special envoy for Afghan women-sources
Blinken names former U.S. adviser Amiri as special envoy for Afghan women
US will consult closely with Ukraine, NATO on diplomatic engagements with Russia: Blinken
Blinken to name former U.S. official Rina Amiri as special envoy for Afghan women-sources