Blinken says U.S. working on Havana Syndrome after diplomats' illnesses in Paris, Geneva

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 19:37 IST
The United States still does not know exactly what the illness known as Havana Syndrome is or who is responsible for it, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview on Thursday after more American diplomats were reported ill in Paris and Geneva.

Authorities across the U.S. government are working overtime to get to the bottom of Havana Syndrome, Blinken said in an interview with MSNBC.

