MP: Two boys drown after falling into well while cycling

Two boys drowned after they fell into a well while riding a bicycle in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday morning, police said. The bodies of the boys were brought out of the well and sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

PTI | Datia | Updated: 16-01-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 12:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two boys drowned after they fell into a well while riding a bicycle in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday morning, police said. The incident occurred at Jigna, located approximately 25 km from the district headquarters, around 9 am, they said.

''Two boys, identified as Prince Ahirwar, 7, and Lokesh Ahirwar, 12, drowned after falling into a well while they were cycling near their house,'' Jigna police station in-charge Ashutosh Sharma said.

After being informed, a police team reached the spot. The bodies of the boys were brought out of the well and sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

