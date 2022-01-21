Left Menu

Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude strikes Arunachal

An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hit Arunachal Pradeshs Dibang Valley district on Friday, the National Center for Seismology NCS said.There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, State Disaster Management Department Secretary Dani Salu told PTI. No report of loss of life or damage to property has been received, Salu said.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 21-01-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 23:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hit Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Valley district on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, State Disaster Management Department Secretary Dani Salu told PTI. The earthquake took place at 8.48 pm and the epicentre was at 94-km North North East of Pangin, the NCS said.

The depth of the tremor was 10-km, it said ''The district administration has been alerted after the earthquake. No report of loss of life or damage to property has been received,'' Salu said. Notably, an earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck Mizoram during the day. The northeast region of the country falls in the high seismic zone.

