Left Menu

Five killed, five injured in SUV-truck collision in Odisha

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-01-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 15:11 IST
Five killed, five injured in SUV-truck collision in Odisha
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least five people, including three of a family, were killed, and five others injured in a head-on collision between an SUV and a truck in Odisha's Subarnapur district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place on Mahanadi Bridge early during the day when the 10 occupants of SUV were returning home in Nimma village in Ullunda block from Kaudiamunda village, a police officer said.

Five of them died on the spot, while the remaining five were trapped inside the vehicle, and police rescued them by using gas cutters, he said. The deceased were identified as Asish Pandia, Pramod Pandia, Siddhi Pandia, Trayambak Meher and Subham Pandia, who were residents of Nimna village.

The injured people are undergoing treatment at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022