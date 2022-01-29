Left Menu

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands region - USGS

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2022 09:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 09:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Kermadec Islands region north of New Zealand, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Friday.

The quake, which was revised from an initial magnitude of 6.6, was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the USGS said. The U.S. tsunami warning system said the earthquake is not expected to generate a tsunami.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

