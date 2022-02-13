Science News Roundup: Spreading version of Omicron resists all but one drug; T cell defense vs Omicron deficient in some

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Spreading version of Omicron resists all but one drug; T cell defense vs Omicron deficient in some

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Spreading version of Omicron resists all but one new drug

Also Read: Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)