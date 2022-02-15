Science News Roundup: Elephant tusk DNA sleuthing reveals ivory trafficking networks; Prior COVID offers less protection vs Omicron; mRNA booster shot efficacy declines within months

Left Menu

The results could help crack the transnational criminal organizations behind the trafficking and strengthen prosecutions.

Updated: 15-02-2022 02:34 IST
Elephant tusk DNA sleuthing reveals ivory trafficking networks

DNA testing on seized ivory shipments that reveals family ties among African elephants killed for their tusks is helping to identify poaching areas and trafficking networks at the center of an illegal trade that continues to devastate the population of Earth's largest land animal. Researchers said on Monday they conducted DNA tests on 4,320 elephant tusks from 49 ivory seizures, totaling 111 tons in 12 African nations from 2002 to 2019. The results could help crack the transnational criminal organizations behind the trafficking and strengthen prosecutions.

Prior COVID offers less protection vs Omicron; mRNA booster shot efficacy declines within months

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Previous COVID-19 less protective against Omicron variant

