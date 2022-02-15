Left Menu

Navi Mumbai has emerged centre of economic growth; decision to set up township was right: Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said the Vasantrao Naik government in Maharashtra in early 1970s took the right decision to set up Navi Mumbai township, which has now emerged as the centre of economic growth.Addressing a meeting in Navi Mumbai on Monday, Pawar said he was party to the decision taken by the then government to set up the township in a bid to decongest state capital Mumbai.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-02-2022 10:49 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 10:33 IST
Navi Mumbai has emerged centre of economic growth; decision to set up township was right: Pawar
NCP President Sharad Pawar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said the Vasantrao Naik government in Maharashtra in early 1970s took the right decision to set up Navi Mumbai township, which has now emerged as the centre of economic growth.

Addressing a meeting in Navi Mumbai on Monday, Pawar said he was party to the decision taken by the then government to set up the township in a bid to decongest state capital Mumbai. ''When the matter was being discussed, some of us came down to Navi Mumbai. When I first stepped into Navi Mumbai there were only paddy fields, no buildings. The then state government took the right decision and the town has grown enormously since then,'' the NCP president said. Navi Mumbai is now being looked at by the world as a centre of economic growth, considering the infrastructure and other development in the area, he said and lauded the contribution of citizens to make it a model township.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
3
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
4
LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experience

LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experienc...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022