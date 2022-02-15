Navi Mumbai has emerged centre of economic growth; decision to set up township was right: Pawar
NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said the Vasantrao Naik government in Maharashtra in early 1970s took the right decision to set up Navi Mumbai township, which has now emerged as the centre of economic growth.Addressing a meeting in Navi Mumbai on Monday, Pawar said he was party to the decision taken by the then government to set up the township in a bid to decongest state capital Mumbai.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said the Vasantrao Naik government in Maharashtra in early 1970s took the right decision to set up Navi Mumbai township, which has now emerged as the centre of economic growth.
Addressing a meeting in Navi Mumbai on Monday, Pawar said he was party to the decision taken by the then government to set up the township in a bid to decongest state capital Mumbai. ''When the matter was being discussed, some of us came down to Navi Mumbai. When I first stepped into Navi Mumbai there were only paddy fields, no buildings. The then state government took the right decision and the town has grown enormously since then,'' the NCP president said. Navi Mumbai is now being looked at by the world as a centre of economic growth, considering the infrastructure and other development in the area, he said and lauded the contribution of citizens to make it a model township.
