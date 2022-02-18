Mild earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Rajasthan’s Sikar
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-02-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 10:34 IST
- Country:
- India
A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.8 was felt in areas of Rajasthan's Sikar district on Friday, officials said.
However, there was no loss of life or property, they said.
The earthquake was recorded at Devgarh in Sikar, according to the meteorological department.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- the meteorological department
- Rajasthan
- Devgarh
- Sikar
Advertisement