Left Menu

Man booked for obtaining loans using forged documents; property worth Rs 2 cr seized in Ghaziabad

Police in Ghaziabad booked a man for allegedly obtaining loans from various banks by using forged documents, officials said on Sunday.They also seized immovable property worth Rs 2 crore owned by him. Some bank officials were hand in gloves with Tomar, they said.Besides Tomar, 11 other people were named in the FIR, city Superintendent of Police first Nipun Agarwal said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 20-02-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 20:17 IST
Man booked for obtaining loans using forged documents; property worth Rs 2 cr seized in Ghaziabad
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Ghaziabad booked a man for allegedly obtaining loans from various banks by using forged documents, officials said on Sunday.

They also seized immovable property worth Rs 2 crore owned by him. These include two buildings in Kavi Nagar area here.

The police said the action against one Lakshya Tomar was taken following the orders of the additional district magistrate. Some bank officials were hand in gloves with Tomar, they said.

Besides Tomar, 11 other people were named in the FIR, city Superintendent of Police (first) Nipun Agarwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

 India
2
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
4
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022