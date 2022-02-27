Fire at chemical factory in Ahmedabad; no casualty

Left Menu

A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in Ahmedabad on Sunday, but there was no report of any casualty, officials said.After the unit located in Santej area caught fire, some blasts occurred due to chemical barrels stored there which further escalated the blaze, a fire department official said.The fire brigade received a call at around 2 am about the fire in the factory which manufactures solvent-based adhesives.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-02-2022 08:56 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 08:56 IST
The fire brigade received a call at around 2 am about the fire in the factory which manufactures solvent-based adhesives. The flames spread fast due to highly inflammable chemicals stored in the unit, he said. Eighteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot along with a remote-controlled fire robot that is used for areas where working manually is not possible, he said ''The fire had grown massive when we reached the spot. We have been able to control the blaze, barring some parts which are still burning due to the collapse of shed on them. There is no casualty,'' the official said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

