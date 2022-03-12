Final phase of TN bird census on March 26-27

The third and final phase of the synchronised Tamil Nadu Birds Census 2022, which will be held on March 26-27, would focus on the terrestrial birds in all protected areas and places of significant bird habitats across the state, according to Shekhar Kumar Niraj, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, here on Saturday.

The forest department has identified 15 wildlife sanctuaries, 16 bird sanctuaries and five national parks where the massive exercise would be taken up by over 40 institutions, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and scientific and civil society groups, the forest department said.

About a million birds of about 80 different species were sighted during the first synchronised TN Birds Census 2022 Phase-I conducted on January 28 and 29 in 13 coastal districts.

Approximately 40,000 Greater Flamingoes were registered in the state with the maximum in Point Calimere (about 20,000), followed by Valinokkam (10,000), Dhanushkodi (2,000), Thoothukudi (2,000), and Kanyakumari (600) besides those in other minor sites.

Major congregations of waders, a number of uncommon species such as Eurasian Curlew, Whimbrel, Ruddy Tumstone, duck congregations and large populations of terns were spotted.

The second phase conducted on February 12 and 13 covering 339 wetlands in 25 districts across the state, including the popular Vedanthangal sanctuary near here, was carried out to estimate the population of resident and migratory water birds.

The Phase-II survey was also undertaken to look at the species richness and diversity and to analyse the changing trends due to environmental factors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)