Indonesia quake off Sumatra has no tsunami potential -geophysics agency

A powerful earthquake that struck off the west coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island on Monday did not have the potential to cause a tsunami, the head of the country's geophysics agency (BMKG) said.

The magnitude 6.7 quake struck was felt strongly in the city of Padang, as well as Nias Selatan and Gunung Sitoli, BMKG chief Dwikorita Karnawati said.

