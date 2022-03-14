Left Menu

Indonesia quake off Sumatra has no tsunami potential -geophysics agency

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 14-03-2022 05:59 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 05:59 IST
Indonesia quake off Sumatra has no tsunami potential -geophysics agency
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A powerful earthquake that struck off the west coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island on Monday did not have the potential to cause a tsunami, the head of the country's geophysics agency (BMKG) said.

The magnitude 6.7 quake struck was felt strongly in the city of Padang, as well as Nias Selatan and Gunung Sitoli, BMKG chief Dwikorita Karnawati said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
2
Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; South Korea reports record-high 383,665 new COVID-19 cases - KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
4
MP power load dispatch centre gets additional cyber security

MP power load dispatch centre gets additional cyber security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022