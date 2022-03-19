Left Menu

U.S. military aircraft with four on board crashes in Arctic Norway

A U.S. military aircraft with four people on board has crashed in northern Norway, the country's Joint Rescue Coordination Centres (JRCC) said on Friday. The V-22 Osprey aircraft belonging to the U.S. Marine Corps was taking part in a NATO military exercise called Cold Response when it was reported missing at 1826 CET (1726 GMT), the JRCC said. There was bad weather in the area, with conditions worsening. "It has hit the ground," a JRCC spokesperson said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2022 03:50 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 03:50 IST
U.S. military aircraft with four on board crashes in Arctic Norway

A U.S. military aircraft with four people on board has crashed in northern Norway, the country's Joint Rescue Coordination Centres (JRCC) said on Friday.

The V-22 Osprey aircraft belonging to the U.S. Marine Corps was taking part in a NATO military exercise called Cold Response when it was reported missing at 1826 CET (1726 GMT), the JRCC said. The plane was on a training exercise and was due to land at around 1800 CET (1700 GMT). There was bad weather in the area, with conditions worsening.

"It has hit the ground," a JRCC spokesperson said. The status of the people on board the aircraft was not known, he said.

A rescue helicopter and a Norwegian military Orion plane were searching the area and made a find from the air at 2017 GMT, the spokesperson said. "We found it after an emergency signal was received," he said. "Because of the bad weather, we cannot get down. Police and rescue services are on their way" by land.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer, Moderna; AstraZeneca ready to scrap plans for U.S. approval of COVID shot - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfiz...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022