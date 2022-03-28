Mumbai: Cow falls into drain, gets stuck; rescued after 5 hours

A cow got stuck after falling into a drain near Dadar railway station in Mumbai on Monday morning and was rescued after nearly five hours, a fire brigade official said.

An incident report shared by a civic official in the evening said the incident took place at 6:45am and the fire brigade personnel arrived at the spot in Kabutarkhana area by 7:10am. Officials had earlier in the day said the incident took place at 7:30am.

''The drain lid slipped down due to the cow's weight. It fell and got stuck at a depth of 8-10 feet in the drain and was unable to move out. After being alerted, two fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot along with civic and police personnel,'' an official said.

'Initially, an earth mover was brought to widen the drain opening. But, the rescuers later used a drill machine to avoid any injury to the cow. After five hours of hectic efforts, the drain walls were dismantled and the cow was pulled out with the help of ropes,'' the official added.

The civic body's incident report quoted the cow's keeper Gangu Namdeo Shinde, who narrated the chain of events to officials.

The bovine was provided immediate treatment for minor injuries and handed over to Shinde, it said.

The report also highlighted that the local police station and fire brigade unit had made a record of the incident.

