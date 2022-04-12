Left Menu

Need to increase growth rate, per capita income of aspirational districts: Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 21:33 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said there is a need to increase the growth rate and per capita income of India's aspirational districts.

Gadkari further said increasing exports and reducing imports are the national mission of the government.

''There is a need to accelerate economic growth of the country,'' the road transport and highways minister said during an AIMA event here.

While noting that wealth creators are employment creators too, he said, ''There is also a need to increase the growth rate and per capita income of India's aspirational districts''.

Gadkari, who is known for his frank views, said that a performance audit is more important than a financial audit.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2018, the aspirational districts programme aims to quickly and effectively transform 112 most under-developed districts across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

