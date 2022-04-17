Left Menu

Police: 2 dead, several hurt in shooting at Pittsburgh party

There were more than 200 people inside, many of them underage, authorities said.Police said multiple people were taken to hospital, including at least 11 people with gunshot wounds.

Two people were killed and several injured in a shooting at a party in Pittsburgh early Sunday morning, police said.

Pittsburgh police in a news release said the shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. during a party at a short-term rental property. There were more than 200 people inside, many of them underage, authorities said.

Police said multiple people were taken to hospital, including at least 11 people with gunshot wounds. Two male gunshot victims died at the hospital, police said. They were not yet identified.

Others were injured attempting to flee, including by jumping out of the building's windows, authorities said.

Police said as many as 50 rounds were fired inside and several more were fired outside.

Shell casings from rifles and pistols were found at the scene, WTAE-TV reported. Police are processing evidence at as many as eight separate crime scenes spanning a few blocks around where the shooting occurred.

There is no information on any suspects at this moment.

