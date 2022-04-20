ITC to commence 20th manufacturing facility in Bengal: Puri

Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd on Wednesday said the company will commence its 20th manufacturing unit in West Bengal and is in the process of commissioning a green building in Rajarhat area, which will house its information technology arm ITC Infotech. Speaking at the inaugural session of Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), 2022, ITC chairman and managing director Sanjiv Puri said the journey of investment in the state will continue. ''Over the last few years, we invested nearly Rs 4,500 crore in the state and all these (projects) are already implemented. These included food processing facilities," he said, adding that the company now has 19 manufacturing units in the state, with nine of them producing ITC's agri-based food processing products.

The company will set up a new state-of-the-art personal care products manufacturing unit at Uluberia in Howrah, which will be its 20th facility in the state, he said. Land for this project has been acquired, and construction is expected to start soon, Puri said, He claimed that ITC's business and value-chains provide sustainable livelihood to over 22 lakh people.

The new hotel property ITC Royal Bengal is a tribute to the City of Joy and has redefined the Kolkata skyline, he added.

