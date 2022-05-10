Putin tells officials to deal with Siberian forest fires
Reuters | London | Updated: 10-05-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 15:09 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin told regional officials on Tuesday to deal with forest fires in Siberia and said there could be no repeat of last year's fire season - the biggest on record.
