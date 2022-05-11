Interior Dept investigation finds burial sites at 53 Indian boarding schools
An Interior Department investigation into the dark history of Indian boarding schools has found "marked or unmarked burial sites" at 53 schools, Secretary Deb Haaland said on Wednesday. For over 150 years, Native American children in the United States were forcibly removed from their tribes and sent to such schools beginning in 1819 in an effort at forced assimilation. Many children were abused at the schools, and tens of thousands were never heard from again, activists and researchers say.
An Interior Department investigation into the dark history of Indian boarding schools has found "marked or unmarked burial sites" at 53 schools, Secretary Deb Haaland said on Wednesday.
For over 150 years, Native American children in the United States were forcibly removed from their tribes and sent to such schools beginning in 1819 in an effort at forced assimilation. Schools were run by the U.S. government or by churches in close connection to the government. Many children were abused at the schools, and tens of thousands were never heard from again, activists and researchers say.
