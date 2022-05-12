Frame Northeast-specific policies: Arunachal CM to Centre

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday urged the Centre to frame policies for the Northeast keeping in view the challenges of the region, which he said, is fully dependent on New Delhi for developmental funds.

The policies of the Centre are difficult to implement on the ground as the region has unique challenges in comparison to the other parts of the country, Khandu said, addressing the two-day conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone III at the state legislative assembly here.

''Union DoNER Minister G Kishan Reddy held an interaction with all the Northeast chief ministers in Guwahati, where all the state governments univocally requested for state-specific schemes for the region,'' he said.

The states of the region have different topography with cultural diversity for which state-specific policies are need to be framed, he added.

Speaking at the programme, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein urged for the re-opening of the Stilwell Road and border trade with neighbouring countries to boost economic activities in the Northeast.

Pointing out the challenges in the border areas of the state, which shares boundaries with China and Myanmar, Mein said that with efforts of the Centre and the state government, migration in such areas have witnessed a reverse trend in the last few years.

''More efforts are needed to provide basic facilities to the people living along the border,” Mein said.

State Assembly Speaker Passang D Sona was re-elected as the chairman of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-III for the second time.

