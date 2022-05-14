Left Menu

Mercury on the rise in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 14-05-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 19:55 IST
Mercury on the rise in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

The mercury rose in Odisha on Saturday after a spell of pleasant weather in the wake of Cyclone Asani.

The temperature rose by around 1-3 degrees celsius at a few places, while it was above normal in several areas, the Met office said.

Nine places, mostly in interior western Odisha, recorded a maximum of over 40 degrees celsius, according to the department.

Titilagarh in Bolangir district recorded 43.2 degree, the highest in the state, followed by 43 in Subarnapur.

The temperature in the capital settled at 35.5 degrees, it said.

The Met office said that rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and dusty wind is likely in Odisha over the next five says due to strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to the northeast and eastern India and east-west oriented trough.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022