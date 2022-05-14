Mercury on the rise in Odisha
The mercury rose in Odisha on Saturday after a spell of pleasant weather in the wake of Cyclone Asani.
The temperature rose by around 1-3 degrees celsius at a few places, while it was above normal in several areas, the Met office said.
Nine places, mostly in interior western Odisha, recorded a maximum of over 40 degrees celsius, according to the department.
Titilagarh in Bolangir district recorded 43.2 degree, the highest in the state, followed by 43 in Subarnapur.
The temperature in the capital settled at 35.5 degrees, it said.
The Met office said that rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and dusty wind is likely in Odisha over the next five says due to strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to the northeast and eastern India and east-west oriented trough.
