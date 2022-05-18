Left Menu

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

The Czechs have existing stocks of old Soviet tanks with which Ukrainian soldiers are already familiar. "The exchange is another good example of how we are helping Ukraine in its brave fight against Russian aggression," said Defence Minister Christine Lambert.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-05-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 19:53 IST
Representative image
  • Germany

Germany will give the Czech Republic 15 Leopard 2 tanks, the German defence ministry said, part of a "ring exchange" programme under which Berlin aims to help countries pass their stocks of Soviet weaponry to Ukraine to help it fight Russia.

The ministry said it would pay for the transaction and train the Czechs to use the Leopard 2 A4 tanks. The Czechs have existing stocks of old Soviet tanks with which Ukrainian soldiers are already familiar.

"The exchange is another good example of how we are helping Ukraine in its brave fight against Russian aggression," said Defence Minister Christine Lambert. "The Czechs deliver heavy weapons, and we fill the resulting holes with Leopard tanks,"

