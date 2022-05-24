Boeing's Starliner to depart space station tomorrow; watch OFT-2's return to Earth

NASA and Boeing are targeting Wednesday, May 25, 2022, for the landing and conclusion of the CST-100 Starliner Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2). The uncrewed spacecraft will depart from the International Space Station for a landing in the western United States, wrapping up a six-day mission testing the end-to-end capabilities of the Starliner system.

For the unversed, OFT-2 is the second uncrewed flight test of Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft for NASA's Commercial Crew Program. This test will provide valuable data toward the agency certifying Boeing's crew transportation system for regular flights with astronauts to and from the space station.

The spacecraft will return with more than 600 pounds of cargo, including Nitrogen Oxygen Recharge System reusable tanks that provide breathable air to station crew members.

NASA's Boeing OFT-2 return coverage will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website. Undocking coverage will begin at 2:36 p.m. EDT Wednesday, May 25.

On Wednesday, May 25, @BoeingSpace's #Starliner spacecraft will depart from the International @Space_Station for a landing in the western United States.@NASA's Boeing OFT-2 return coverage begins on Tuesday, May 24. See the full schedule at https://t.co/lh4znNuJmF. pic.twitter.com/ImuhIGafvW — NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) May 23, 2022

The uncrewed Boeing CST-100 Starliner lifted off on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket on a flight test to the ISS at 6:54 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

