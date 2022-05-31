Left Menu

Check out this stunning image of nearby spiral galaxy that's part of Virgo Cluster

Updated: 31-05-2022 11:50 IST
Check out this stunning image of nearby spiral galaxy that's part of Virgo Cluster
Image Credit: Twitter (@almaobs)

This galactic image features a grand design spiral galaxy NGC 4254, also known as Messier 99 (M99), that lies approximately 45 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Coma Berenices. Grand design spirals feature well-defined arms that wrap around the galaxy's centre.

M99 is one of over a thousand galaxies that make up the Virgo Cluster, the nearest large galaxy cluster to Earth. In the Virgo cluster of galaxies, thousands of galaxies are living and dying by the extreme physical processes and M99 is one of them.

The image is a combination of observations conducted in different colours/wavelengths of light, by the ALMA observatory (red/orange) and the Hubble Space Telescope (white/blue).

For the unversed, ALMA, short for Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array, is the world's largest ground-based facility for observations in the millimeter/submillimeter regime located in northern Chile. The observatory is operated by the European Southern Observatory (ESO), along with its international partners.

Hubble, on the other hand, is a project of international cooperation between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA). The premium space-based observatory has been beaming back spectacular images of the cosmos since its launch in 1990 - that's more than three decades.

