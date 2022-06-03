Left Menu

MP: Two boys killed, one injured as sand-laden tractor-trolley overturns in Guna

PTI | Guna | Updated: 03-06-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 16:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two boys were killed and one injured, when a tractor-trolley carrying sand overturned and trapped them in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Friday, police said.

The accident took place between Amrod and Simrod villages in the afternoon, when three children were sitting on the sand-laden tractor-trolley as it overturned and trapped them under it, an official said.

State Panchayat Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia, who was travelling on that road, stopped at the scene and rushed the children to a hospital by engaging an ambulance, he said.

Ajay Oudia (11) and Anil Lodha (12) died, while the third child sustained injuries, the official said.

Bodies of the two boys have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

