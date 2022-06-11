Left Menu

Earthquake of 3.7 magnitude strikes J-K near Pahalgam

ANI | Pahalgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-06-2022 02:47 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 02:47 IST
Visual of earthquake depicted by National Center for Seismology (NCS) (Photo credit: Twitter@NCS_Earthquake). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region on Saturday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred after midnight at 12:37 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 11-06-2022, 00:37:48 IST, Lat: 33.48 & Long: 75.59, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 64km SSE of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir," NCS tweeted. National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

