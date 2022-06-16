Left Menu

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 16-06-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 12:20 IST
Modi govt taking steps for development of northeast: Oraon
The Narendra Modi government is taking several steps for the development of northeastern states including Nagaland, BJP National ST Morcha president and Rajya Sabha MP Sameer Oraon said.

He was speaking at a function marking the eight years celebration of the Modi government organized by the Nagaland BJP unit here on Tuesday.

Unlike the previous governments, it is the Modi government that is seriously concerned for the welfare and development of the North East Region to put it at par with the rest of the world, he said.

Nagaland being a tribal state, all the BJP karyakartas (workers) should make effort to take forward the program and schemes of the Modi government, the BJP ST Morcha president said.

Under the Modi government the North East is witnessing immense developmental works, including road and rail connectivity, Information Technology, women empowerment, and others, he said.

BJP organizational general secretary in charge of Manipur and Nagaland, Abhay Giri said Union Ministers are now regularly touring the northeast region because of the commitment of the Prime Minister.

BJP Nagaland president Temjen Imna Along described Modi as a tall leader with visionary strategies to build India into a strong and developed nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

