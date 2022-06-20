Left Menu

Monsoon covers entire Odisha: Met office

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-06-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 16:03 IST
Monsoon covers entire Odisha: Met office
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Monsoon covered the whole of Odisha on Monday, as heavy rain lashed several districts, the Met Department said.

It also issued a 'yellow warning' for heavy rainfall in many districts over the next four days.

"Southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of Odisha today and, thus, it covered the entire state," Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre head H R Biswas said in a statement.

Monsoon had entered the southern parts of the state last week.

Karanjia in Mayurbhanj district received 170 mm of rain over a 24-hour period till 8.30 am, followed by Banki in Cuttack with 165 mm of precipitation, the weatherman said.

Balasore received 82.2 mm of rain, while parts of Boudh, Keonjhar, Ganjam, Khurda, and Sambalpur also experienced downpour, the Met office said.

