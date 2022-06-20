Monsoon covers entire Odisha: Met office
- Country:
- India
Monsoon covered the whole of Odisha on Monday, as heavy rain lashed several districts, the Met Department said.
It also issued a 'yellow warning' for heavy rainfall in many districts over the next four days.
"Southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of Odisha today and, thus, it covered the entire state," Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre head H R Biswas said in a statement.
Monsoon had entered the southern parts of the state last week.
Karanjia in Mayurbhanj district received 170 mm of rain over a 24-hour period till 8.30 am, followed by Banki in Cuttack with 165 mm of precipitation, the weatherman said.
Balasore received 82.2 mm of rain, while parts of Boudh, Keonjhar, Ganjam, Khurda, and Sambalpur also experienced downpour, the Met office said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mobisafar Services Private Limited partners with Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd for providing banking services on PAN INDIA basis by Sharman Joshi
Baradar pledges security to businesses amid concerns over Afghanistan's banking system
Monsoon to reach Indore by June 15: IMD
Delhi's Ambedkar University pledges to plant 6,000 saplings in monsoon: VC
Nadda visits house where Bankim Chandra penned 'Vande Mataram'