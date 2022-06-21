Restrictions on vehicular movement owing to rains, Cong protests: Delhi Traffic Police

In view of rains and anticipating protests by Congress workers against the Enforcement Directorate questioning senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, the Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday said it has placed restrictions on the movement of vehicles on several roads in the capital.

An official said diversions have been created at key points expecting traffic jams. He said the rains are unlikely to cause much disruption but added protests could hamper the movement of vehicles.

''If some clashes break out, temporary traffic congestions may occur at some places but adequate arrangements have been made keeping all these factors in mind,'' he said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav said, ''Adequate arrangements have been made in New Delhi to negotiate any contingency arising out of demands or climate change.'' Currently, there are no reports of traffic congestion, he said.

Earlier in the day, the traffic police had put out a series of tweets asking commuters to avoid certain roads.

In a separate tweet, it also alerted them about the weather forecast and urged to plan their journey accordingly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)