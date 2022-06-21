Left Menu

Restrictions on vehicular movement owing to rains, Cong protests: Delhi Traffic Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 13:58 IST
Restrictions on vehicular movement owing to rains, Cong protests: Delhi Traffic Police
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

In view of rains and anticipating protests by Congress workers against the Enforcement Directorate questioning senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, the Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday said it has placed restrictions on the movement of vehicles on several roads in the capital.

An official said diversions have been created at key points expecting traffic jams. He said the rains are unlikely to cause much disruption but added protests could hamper the movement of vehicles.

''If some clashes break out, temporary traffic congestions may occur at some places but adequate arrangements have been made keeping all these factors in mind,'' he said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav said, ''Adequate arrangements have been made in New Delhi to negotiate any contingency arising out of demands or climate change.'' Currently, there are no reports of traffic congestion, he said.

Earlier in the day, the traffic police had put out a series of tweets asking commuters to avoid certain roads.

In a separate tweet, it also alerted them about the weather forecast and urged to plan their journey accordingly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
4
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022