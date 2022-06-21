DDA nod to change of land use for setting up e-waste management park

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday approved a proposal to change land use of a plot in Narela for setting up a ''first-of-its-kind'' park in the city for management of electronic waste, officials said.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Authority, the highest decision-making body of the DDA, chaired by Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena.

The purpose of setting up e-waste management (eco park) is management of e-waste in Delhi through formal recycling, ensuring that all waste electronic and electrical equipment (WEEE) is collected, stored, dismantled and recycled in an environmentally sound manner, the DDA said in a statement.

For proper management of e-waste, the Authority has given final approval for change of land use for a land measuring 8.50 ha (or 21 acres) from 'Residential-RD' to 'Utility-U4' for setting up the facility at Village Holambi Kalan, Zone P-I at Narela Sub-city, Delhi, it said.

The activities in the park will target small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) clusters involved in e-waste recycling. This will be first-of-its-kind facility in Delhi, the DDA said.

