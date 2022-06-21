Left Menu

Shooting stones disrupt vehicular traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway

21-06-2022
The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Tuesday due to the falling of stones from hilltops in Ramban district following incessant rainfall, traffic officials said.

They advised people not to travel on the highway without confirming the status of the road from traffic checking units.

''Jammu-Srinagar highway was blocked due to continuous shooting stones at Panthyal,'' an official said.

Incessant rains continued in many parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Ramban and Udhampur districts, causing a threat of more landslides on the highway, the officials said.

Men and machinery have been deployed to clear the highway of the debris but shooting stones are acting as a hindrance, they said.

