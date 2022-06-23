Left Menu

6 plots near upcoming Noida Airport fetch Rs 140 cr to UP in e-auction

The process for the e-auction was video-graphed and photographed, YEIDA said.Against the total reserve price of Rs 71.48 crore, the six industrial plots got an increase of 97 per cent and were auctioned at Rs 140.97 crore, the authority said.The industrial sectors 32 and 33 in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authoritys notified area are close to the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar, which is expected to get operational by September 2024, according to officials.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 23-06-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 20:41 IST
6 plots near upcoming Noida Airport fetch Rs 140 cr to UP in e-auction
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six industrial plots along the Yamuna Expressway near the upcoming Noida International Airport with a reserve price of Rs 71.48 crore were auctioned for Rs 140.97 crore, an official statement said on Thursday.

The e-auction for the plots, located in the industrial sectors 32 and 33, was conducted by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), which functions under the Uttar Pradesh government, the statement said.

In Sector-33, one plot measuring 7,050 square metres, one plot of 10,000 square metres and one plot of 12,000 square metres were vacant. In Sector-32, three plots each of 20,000 square metres were vacant, according to the statement.

The reserve price for the plot measuring 7,050 square metres was Rs 9,045.89 per square metre, for 10,000 square metres was Rs 8,555.30 per square metre, for 12,000 square metres was Rs 8,292.67 per square metre, it added.

The reserve price for the three plots measuring 20,000 square metres was Rs 7,767.60 per square metre, it said.

''In today's auction, 80 eligible applicants participated in the scheme for six industrial plots. The process for the e-auction was video-graphed and photographed,'' YEIDA said.

''Against the total reserve price of Rs 71.48 crore, the six industrial plots got an increase of 97 per cent and were auctioned at Rs 140.97 crore,'' the authority said.

The industrial sectors 32 and 33 in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority's notified area are close to the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar, which is expected to get operational by September 2024, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
4
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022