Navi Mumbai: 4 workers dead, 2 injured in lift accident at housing project site

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-06-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 22:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Four labourers died and two persons were severely injured in a lift accident at a construction site on Tuesday in Taloja area of Navi Mumbai, an official said.

The incident took place at the Taloja Phase 2 CIDCO Housing Project, and the deceased labourers had been engaged by BG Shirke construction firm, he said.

''The lift used for construction materials crashed along with six workers, killing four and injuring two. The process of registering an offence is underway,'' Inspector Jitendra Sonawane of Taloja policestation said.

A statement from state-run planning authority CIDCO said contracting firm BG Shirke had been directed to pay Rs 7 lakh as compensation to the kin of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to those injured. The firm will also have to bear all medical expenses of the injured, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

