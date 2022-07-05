Left Menu

U.S. envoy: Iran adds demands in nuclear talks, makes alarming progress on enrichment

Those included demands that the United States and the Europeans have said could not be part of negotiations to revive the country's 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers. "The discussion that really needs to take place right now is not so much between us and Iran, although we're prepared to have that.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 17:46 IST
Robert Malley Image Credit: Wikipedia

Iran added demands unrelated to discussions on its nuclear program during the latest talks and has made alarming progress on enriching uranium, the U.S. envoy for talks on reinstating a nuclear deal said on Tuesday.

U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said that there was a proposal on the table for a timeline by which Iran could come back into compliance with the nuclear deal and Washington could ease sanctions on Tehran. He said Iran added new demands, including at the latest negotiations last week in Doha.

"They have, including in Doha, added demands that I think anyone looking at this would be viewed as having nothing to do with the nuclear deal, things that they've wanted in the past," he said in an interview with National Public Radio. Those included demands that the United States and the Europeans have said could not be part of negotiations to revive the country's 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers.

"The discussion that really needs to take place right now is not so much between us and Iran, although we're prepared to have that. It's between Iran and itself. They need to come to a conclusion about whether they are now prepared to come back into compliance with the deal."

