Heavy rains continue in coast, houses damaged in flooding

Incessant heavy rains lashing the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi wreaked havoc in the region leading to landslides and flooding in many places.

A portion of a house collapsed at Bajjodi in Bikarnakatte here in the heavy rains and flooding on Tuesday. Mangaluru corporation officials reached the spot to help the affected family, official sources said.

The Dakshina Kannada district deputy commissioner had already declared holiday for schools and colleges on the day to ensure the safety of students.

A landslide occurred on a hill near Saradka check post on Vittal-Kasaragod road, resulting in disruption of traffic for a long period. Several places in Bantwal taluk are flooded.

Several houses in Ullal taluk are facing the brunt of flooding. Houses were damaged in Talapady, Devipura and Kotepura Vaidyanathanagara due to flooding. A huge tree fell on the road affecting traffic on the Kotekar Beeri-Derlakatte road. Power supply has been disrupted in many places following uprooting of trees. Flooding has also affected many houses in Someshwar in the taluk. Over 20 houses near Kallaup in Permannur in the taluk have been inundated, sources said.

In Udupi, several places are flooded after heavy rains in the last two days and people living near the long coastline in the district are panic-stricken. Roads on both of the sides of NH 66 at Karavali junction is inundated, causing difficulties to those driving vehicles and pedestrians. The water level in Uppoor river has crossed the danger mark and artificial flooding due to lack of proper drainage system has been reported from parts of Udupi, Manipal, Malpe, Peram and Parkala.

A few houses at Moodanidambur in Bannaje in the district are surrounded by water filled on the roads. Udupi municipal council officials visited the spot and are taking safety measues, sources said.

