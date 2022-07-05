Left Menu

Mizoram to have 2 flyovers to ease traffic snarls

He said that the Detailed Project Report DPR would be prepared by TCIL and the project will be a fully centrally sponsored.Not a single money will be spent by Mizoram government.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 05-07-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 20:14 IST
Mizoram to have 2 flyovers to ease traffic snarls
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram would have two flyovers soon to ease traffic snarls and to improve the road infrastructure, a senior official of the state Public Works Department (PWD) said.

The PWD on Tuesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Telecommunications Consultants India (TCIL), a public sector undertaking under the Central government for the construction of the two flyover bridges, PWD Engineer-in-Chief Bowman said.

The proposed flyover bridges would be constructed in the state capital Aizawl at Vaivakawn junction in the west and Bawngkawn junction in the north, he said. He said that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) would be prepared by TCIL and the project will be a fully centrally sponsored.

''Not a single money will be spent by Mizoram government. The project will be fully sponsored by the Centre. The TCIL will prepare the DPR and approach the Centre,'' Bowman told PTI.

He said that 4 per cent of the sanctioned amount, which will be included in the DPR, will go to the company. According to the official, a feasibility study has already been completed and the TCIL found it feasible to construct flyover bridges in the state capital.

The proposed projects, when completed, will be the first in the state, he said.

He added that the TCIL is optimistic about receiving sanction from the Centre to start the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022