Three labourers die in landslide in Mangaluru

Three labourers from Kerala were killed in a landslide in the district on Wednesday night.

The labourers from Kottayam were in their shed on Wednesday night when a portion of a nearby hillock collapsed and fell on it, killing the three instantaneously while leaving another injured, police said.

The district has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past few days due to which the incident occurred, they added.

The labourers were hired to tap rubber, the police said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in the district, following which the administration has declared holiday for anganawadis, schools and colleges on July 7.

Due to the downpour, many low-lying areas were inundated in this coastal town.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)