Left Menu

Three labourers die in landslide in Mangaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-07-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 14:38 IST
Three labourers die in landslide in Mangaluru
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three labourers from Kerala were killed in a landslide in the district on Wednesday night.

The labourers from Kottayam were in their shed on Wednesday night when a portion of a nearby hillock collapsed and fell on it, killing the three instantaneously while leaving another injured, police said.

The district has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past few days due to which the incident occurred, they added.

The labourers were hired to tap rubber, the police said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in the district, following which the administration has declared holiday for anganawadis, schools and colleges on July 7.

Due to the downpour, many low-lying areas were inundated in this coastal town.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022