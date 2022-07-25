Repair work on Mayapuri flyover to begin soon: PWD

PWD will soon start maintenance work on the Mayapuri flyover on the busy Ring Road in west Delhi as the department has floated tender for the repair work, officials said on Monday.

According to officials of the Public Works Department, the work will include replacement of the expansion joints and bearings of the flyover and repairing of “spalled and honeycomb concrete.” Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in April had said the government will repair the Mayapuri flyover that spans over Naraina and Delhi Cantt areas. The PWD floated the tender on July 23 following the announcement.

According to the bid document, the value of the tender is Rs 2.08 crore.

A PWD official said that it is an old flyover with ''spalls and honeycombs'' in its concrete at places.

Gaps in expansion joints are also getting bigger so repairing of spalled and honeycombed concrete and replacement of expansion joints is important to prevent any major problems in future, he said.

PWD officials said that honeycombs are hollow spaces or cavities in the concrete mass, while spalling means disintegration of the concrete and its breaking away from the surface.

The maintenance work is likely to lead to traffic snarls in the peak hours as the vehicular movement on the flyover may be shut when the repair work begins.

However, officials said that the maintenance work will be taken up in a manner that minimizes inconvenience to the commuters.

The maintenance work on six flyovers in the city is already underway.

Okhla flyover, Janak Setu flyover, Pul Mithai flyover, Oberoi–Lodhi Road flyover, ISBT Kashmere Gate flyover, and Nehru Nagar flyover are under repair.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)