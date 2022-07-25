Left Menu

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes San Gabriel, Ecuador - USGS

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 19:38 IST
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes San Gabriel, Ecuador - USGS
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck 5 km (3.11 miles) southwest of San Gabriel city in Ecuador on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), USGS said.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022