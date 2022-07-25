Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes San Gabriel, Ecuador - USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck 5 km (3.11 miles) southwest of San Gabriel city in Ecuador on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), USGS said.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.

